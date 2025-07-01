Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $488.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.42. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $490.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.