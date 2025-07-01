Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bruker

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.