Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 426.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 294,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 486.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.48. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

