Diversified Trust Co Sells 11,881 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.