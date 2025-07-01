Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,389 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JJSF opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.45. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $109.71 and a 12-month high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.