Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,389 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.
J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of JJSF opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.45. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $109.71 and a 12-month high of $180.80.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.
J & J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
