Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,761 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $173.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

