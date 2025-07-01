Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,438 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 22.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

