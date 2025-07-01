Diversified Trust Co Sells 424 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $516.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

