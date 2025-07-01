Diversified Trust Co Sells 442 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $174,082,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Shares of RGA opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

