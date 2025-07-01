Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,125 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 272.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.