Diversified Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.