Diversified Trust Co Sells 999 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $326.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $327.21.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.