Diversified Trust Co Sells 999 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $326.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $327.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.