Diversified Trust Co Takes $376,000 Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $78,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.25.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $409.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.58. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

