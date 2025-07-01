Diversified Trust Co Takes $491,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,767,000 after buying an additional 350,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 530,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.