Diversified Trust Co Takes $495,000 Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 742,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AM opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

