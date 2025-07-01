Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in GSK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,349,000 after buying an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.11%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

