Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

OGE opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

