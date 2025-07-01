Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

