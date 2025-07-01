Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 357.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

