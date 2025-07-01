Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% Dynatronics -8.35% -41.81% -9.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 18.56 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.78 Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.03 -$2.70 million ($0.78) -0.11

This table compares PetVivo and Dynatronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.