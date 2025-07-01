eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,858 shares of company stock worth $20,529,676. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

