Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,440.96. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,881.52. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

