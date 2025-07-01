Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

