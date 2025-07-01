Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 52,300 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $316,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

