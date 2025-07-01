Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,825.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,883.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,880.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,454.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

