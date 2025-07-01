Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

