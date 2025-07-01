Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

View Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.