Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 19,616.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

