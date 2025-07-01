Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 513.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

