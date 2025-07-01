Financial Analysis: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PAGEGROUP and CBIZ.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAGEGROUP 0 3 0 1 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00

CBIZ has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than PAGEGROUP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAGEGROUP N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 4.03% 14.83% 6.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAGEGROUP and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PAGEGROUP and CBIZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAGEGROUP $2.22 billion 0.48 $36.35 million N/A N/A CBIZ $1.81 billion 2.15 $41.04 million $1.47 48.70

CBIZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAGEGROUP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PAGEGROUP has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats PAGEGROUP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAGEGROUP

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

