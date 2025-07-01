First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

