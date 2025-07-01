First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,656,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

