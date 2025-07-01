Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells $719,235.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.