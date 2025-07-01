Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

