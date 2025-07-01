General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GD opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.