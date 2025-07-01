Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,034,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

NYSE:GNW opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

