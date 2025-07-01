Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,150 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Joby Aviation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 627,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,465.04. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $71,939.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,846.28. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,605 shares of company stock worth $4,814,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

