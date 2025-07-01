Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

