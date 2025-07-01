Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 309.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Trading Up 1.3%

RLI stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.