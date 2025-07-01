Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

