Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9,166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $6,575,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $753,843.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,778.06. This represents a 28.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,733 shares of company stock worth $59,649,301 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

