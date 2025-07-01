Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 265.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.45 and its 200-day moving average is $629.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

