Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,976,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,533,000 after buying an additional 491,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after buying an additional 363,814 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,246,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 480,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

In other news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAVA opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

