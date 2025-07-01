Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2,701.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,627,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,037.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

