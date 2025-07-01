Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Shares of J opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

