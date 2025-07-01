Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

