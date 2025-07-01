Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

