Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hilton Grand Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations’ peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 0.68% 9.93% 1.67% Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $4.98 billion $47.00 million 130.16 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors $3.34 billion $347.37 million 23.99

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Hilton Grand Vacations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors 269 1597 1599 50 2.41

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

