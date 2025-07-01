Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 94,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Financial System by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth $34,779,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $73.39.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

