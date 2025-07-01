Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,671 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 809,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

